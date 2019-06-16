Caste abuse led to Rohtak Medical College student’s suicide?

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: In a shocking turn of events, the suicide case of Omkar Baridabad (30), a student of Rohtak Medical College in Haryana, who was found hanging in his hostel room on June 13, has taken a caste angle.

Omkar’s mother breaks down

after her son’s body arrives at

her residence in Hubballi on

Saturday. (Photo | /D Hemanth)

The medical PG students from Rohtak Medical College claimed Omkar had expressed shock over the comments of his HoD Geeta Gathwala over his caste. She reportedly abused him when he requested her to sign his thesis on the last date of submission. It’s said the HoD had not signed his thesis for a long time and at the last moment once again spoke about he being a reserved candidate.

This was not the first time, Omkar was subjected to harassment, said his friend Rajesh B. “Omkar was made a scapegoat in a missing infant case reported in the hospital two years ago. He was under pressure whenever the police came looking for him at the college,” he said.

“The HoD and other doctors asked Omkar to take the blame for the infant going missing from the ward and they will help him later to get out of the case. Believing them, Omkar agreed to become an accused in the case. However, as days went by, the police and family of infant started harassing Omkar. His repeated requests to the HoD and other heads in the college went unheard,” he said. Omkar’s friends claim that after falsely accusing him in the case, the HoD kept on pressuring him on him to drop out of the course. After the HoD started stepping back from the infant case, the fellow PG students had staged a protest in the medical college in Rohtak demanding justice for Omkar. These incidents may have made Geeta hold a grudge against Omkar.