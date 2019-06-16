Home States Karnataka

Maharashtra releases water from Rajapur dam

Published: 16th June 2019 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 02:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: People living in the drought-hit border areas of Karnataka and Maharashtra will get some respite from the water crisis as water was suddenly released from Maharashtra’s Rajapur dam to Krishna river in Belagavi district on Saturday morning. 

Each year, excess water from Rajapur dam is released into the Krishna, which flows to Chikkodi, Athani and Raibag regions. However, people in Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi and surrounding areas are still waiting for water to be released from Maharashtra’s Koyna dam in order to overcome water scarcity. 
According to sources, 14 of the 62 crest gates of Rajapur dam were opened to release 1,200 to 1,500 cusec of water on Saturday.

Last week, officials from Maharashtra had released water from the same dam by opening nine of its gates. 

