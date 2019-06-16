Home States Karnataka

Private schools see flaws in National Education Policy draft

Seek two-month extension to submit feedback, say the draft lacks clarity on funding and maintaining student-teacher ratio

Published: 16th June 2019 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

The state government accepted the Khader committee report on unifying school education with the higher secondary section.

Representational image. (File photo )

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pointing out several ‘flaws’ present in the Draft National Education Policy (NEP)- 2019, private school associations have sought two-month extension for the deadline to submit feedback. Feedback, as of now, has to be submitted before June 30. “The government owes private schools a lot of money for offering RTE seats to children in the age-group of 6 and 14. The NEP has proposed to extend it to children in the age-group of 3 to 18 years. But it is still unclear how does the government plan to fund that,” said Shashi Kumar D, general secretary, Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka.

Proposal of teacher-student ratio of 1:30 has also turned out to be a bone of contention. “Over 90,000 government schools have only one teacher for all subjects at elementary and secondary level. There is no plan on how to implement the proposed ratio. There is talk of digitisation in the policy. However, one in every four rural schools does not even have electricity,” he added.

Advocate Divya Balagopal told The New Indian Express,” According to the draft policy, owners of new schools must share details of land, building and teachers. The same has to be confirmed by the school management committee, a CA and the local panchayat or ward. Existing schools also need to be accredited by the state school regulatory authority, two peer schools and the SMC.”

“Asking for permission from local government officials has, however, not been a smooth experience for us. It will provide a money-making opportunity to them,” added Nooraine Fazal, CEO and Managing Trustee of Inventure Academy.

Lack of clarity on how to improve education facilities for differently-abled students was another point raised by educators at a symposium held on Saturday. The policy also segregates the grades into four sections, that is, nursery to grade 2, 3 to 5, 6 to 8 and 9 to 12. “The purpose of dividing the grades into sections was to have different methods of teaching and age-appropriate curriculum, and not change the school structure,” clarified MK Sridhar, member of the drafting committee.

Admitting that there is a shortage of teachers, he said that the proposal also looked at increasing spending on education in the annual budget from 11 per cent to 20 per cent. Responding to a point raised on 45 subjects suggested for secondary level, he said that the number could be reduced. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NEP National Education Policy Private schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp