Home States Karnataka

World Yoga Day: PM Modi plays catch-up with this yoga master

On Modi, he said, “His  sincerity and dedication, sparing time amidst his busy schedule has made him so great.”  

Published: 16th June 2019 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of PM Narendra Modi performing yoga at Rajpath in New Delhi.

By Ramu Patil
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The British Parliament, currently going through a phase of turmoil with the resignation of Prime Minister Theresa May, will take a collective deep breath on June 21 and listen to a yoga guru talk of Karma, Bhakti, Jnana and Raja yoga from a scientific perspective.

Delivering the talk on the occasion of World Yoga Day, will be city-based yoga expert H R Nagendra. The 77-year-old guru is one of India’s shining examples of yoga practitioners who have gained a following that spreads across the globe. In fact, he has been trying to preach the benefits of yoga much before the push to popularise yoga by the previous NDA government in 2014. Incidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers Nagendra to be his yoga guru as well.

Nagendra, a mechanical engineer and the Chancellor of the Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandana Samsthana (S-VYASA) deemed university in Bengaluru, also spoke at the United Nations last year in New York. Even today, he begins his day at 3.30 am with yoga and breathing exercises which continue till 6 am.
Nagendra spoke of the benefits of yoga, as well as his most popular student. “Yoga helps one destress and is most useful when the mind is in great tension. Pranayama (a form of yoga) is the most useful in such cases. Everyone must practise yoga regularly, at least for 35 minutes,” he said.

On Modi, he said, “His  sincerity and dedication, sparing time amidst his busy schedule has made him so great.”  

“He is moving towards the goal of yoga, bliss coupled with relaxation, humility, efficiency and what not,” Nagendra said.

Speaking about yoga in today’s age and the increasing interest in the science, he said that training centres had to be regulated in his view.  “The Yoga Certification Board of Ministry of AYUSH has started the process of certifying yoga instructors and teachers. There is a need to regulate training centres.”
Besides his more well-known students, Nagendra also takes out time to help others looking to learn yoga. He has guided a number of PhD scholars at S-VYASA, where they conduct research on yoga. He continues to work closely with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) as

well.
He says that his doors remain open to all those genuinely interested in learning and reaping the benefits of yoga.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Yoga Day International Yoga Day NDA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp