Alok Kumar is new Bengaluru police commissioner

Bengaluru will have a new police commissioner from Monday as the government on Sunday transferred several IPS officers including the current commissioner T Suneel Kumar.  

Published: 17th June 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 05:58 PM

Bengaluru police commissioner Alok Kumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru will have a new police commissioner from Monday as the government on Sunday transferred several IPS officers including the current commissioner T Suneel Kumar.  

While Kumar’s transfer was expected, his replacement will be Alok Kumar, who was posted till now as the Additional Commissioner of Police , Crime. He has been promoted to the rank of ADGP.Suneel Kumar will take over as the ADGP Recruitment .

Other IPS officers transferred  include Amrit Paul, IGP Administration who is now posted as IGP, Eastern Range, Davanagere while Soumendu Mukherjee is transferred as IGP, Internal Security Division, Bengaluru.

Umesh Kumar, IGP Southern Range, Mysuru is now posted as Additional Commissioner for Bengaluru West zone while B K Singh has been appointed as IGP to Government, Home Department. Dr B R Ravikanthe Gowda, DIGP Fire Services is transferred as the  DIGP Crime, Bengaluru.

