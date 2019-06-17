BJP leaders attempt to gherao CM H D Kumaraswamy’s house

By Express News Service

BANGALORE: BJP leaders and hundreds of party workers were taken into custody by the city police on Sunday when they tried to gherao ‘Krishna’, the home office of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. They have been protesting against the state government for not taking any decision over farm loan waiver, the IMA scam and the controversial JSW land deal.

BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa said, “As an opposition we have succeeded in stalling a fraud. We will continue our agitation till the land sale is cancelled. We will not allow this government to loot the state.’’

Though Kumaraswamy offered to hold talks, the BJP went ahead with its gherao plan and proceeded toward the Chief Minister’s residence despite heavy police presence and barricades in the area.

The BJP leaders led by Yeddyurappa along with former ministers R Ashoka and Arvind Limbavali marched along with about 5,000 supporters from Maurya Circle towards the CM’s house. The protesters were stopped by police at Chitra Kala Parishat and bundled into buses as they tried to break through the barricades. The police also had to resort to a mild lathi-charge during which Ashoka suffered minor injuries on his hands.

Speaking to reporters onboard a bus, Yeddyurappa accused the state government of “ignoring” the sufferings of people and said the BJP’s protest would continue.

Kumaraswamy had tweeted on Saturday night that he was aware of the night-long protest and the plan to gherao his home office. He said there was no need to do it. “I am willing to discuss all the issues raised by you -- Jindal, Farm Loan Waiver and drought.” He also said, “I have discussed many issues with the Union government including the Prime Minister. I am willing to discuss these issues with you too.”

On Sunday, however, when the BJP refused to go in for talks, he aggressively tweeted, “the true colours of the BJP has been exposed”. He said, “The BJP was interested only in publicity and was not interested in development.’’

Speaking to the reporters later, Ashoka said the police were stopping protesters when they were trying to meet the CM to submit an appeal letter. “The government gives biryani to Congress protesters, while canes BJP workers,” he said.

BJP leaders explained, “As the opposition, it is our duty to protest. But look at the number of coalition leaders who have supported us. Former Congress minister H K Patil opposed the JSW deal and tweeted about it. Congress MLA and Ballari strongman Anand Singh has also opposed the sale.’’

Tension gripped the area when the protesters tried to break barricades and pushed policemen to lay siege on Krishna. The traffic was thrown off gear around Ananda Rao Circle and Shivananda Circle, as the protesters blocked the road.

The city police stopped them on Kumar Krupa Road. Yeddyurappa, Shoba Karandlaje, Suresh Kumar, Ashok and C T Ravi were forced to leave.