Home States Karnataka

BJP leaders attempt to gherao CM H D Kumaraswamy’s house

They have been protesting against the state government for not taking any decision over farm loan waiver, the IMA scam and the controversial JSW land deal.

Published: 17th June 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leaders B S Yeddyurappa and R Ashoka along with hundreds of party workers stage a protest at the Anand Rao Circle in Bengaluru on Sunday | Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BANGALORE: BJP leaders and hundreds of party workers were taken into custody by the city police on Sunday when they tried to gherao ‘Krishna’, the home office of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. They have been protesting against the state government for not taking any decision over farm loan waiver, the IMA scam and the controversial JSW land deal.

BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa said, “As an opposition we have succeeded in stalling a fraud. We will continue our agitation till the land sale is cancelled. We will not allow this government to loot the state.’’

Though Kumaraswamy offered to hold talks, the BJP went ahead with its gherao plan and  proceeded toward the Chief Minister’s residence despite heavy police presence and barricades in the area.
The BJP leaders led by Yeddyurappa along with former ministers R Ashoka and Arvind Limbavali marched along with about 5,000 supporters from Maurya Circle towards the CM’s house. The protesters were stopped by police at Chitra Kala Parishat and bundled into buses as they tried to break through the barricades.  The police also had to resort to a mild lathi-charge during which Ashoka suffered minor injuries on his hands.

Speaking to reporters onboard a bus, Yeddyurappa accused the state government of “ignoring” the sufferings of people and said the BJP’s protest would continue.

Kumaraswamy had tweeted on Saturday night that he was aware of the night-long protest and the plan to gherao his home office. He said there was no need to do it. “I am willing to discuss all the issues raised by you -- Jindal, Farm Loan Waiver and drought.” He also said, “I have discussed many issues with the Union government including the Prime Minister. I am willing to discuss these issues with you too.”
On Sunday, however, when the BJP refused to go in for talks, he aggressively tweeted, “the true colours of the BJP has been exposed”. He said, “The BJP was interested only in publicity and was not interested in development.’’

Speaking to the reporters later, Ashoka said the police were stopping protesters when they were trying to meet the CM to submit an appeal letter. “The government gives biryani to  Congress protesters, while canes BJP workers,” he said.

BJP leaders explained, “As the opposition, it is our duty to protest. But look at the number of coalition leaders who have supported us. Former Congress minister H K Patil opposed the JSW deal and tweeted about it. Congress MLA and Ballari strongman Anand Singh has also opposed the sale.’’  

Tension gripped the area when the protesters tried to break barricades and pushed policemen to lay siege on Krishna. The traffic was thrown off gear around Ananda Rao Circle and Shivananda Circle, as the protesters blocked the road.

The city police stopped them on Kumar Krupa Road. Yeddyurappa, Shoba Karandlaje, Suresh Kumar, Ashok and C T Ravi were forced to leave.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP H D Kumaraswamy Yeddyurappa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp