Doctors' strike: Karnataka private hospitals OPDs to remain shut till Tuesday

People visiting the out-patient departments in hospitals are likely to be affected across the state for 24 hours starting 6 am Monday till 6 am Tuesday.

Published: 17th June 2019 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had announced a nationwide protest on June 17 after a Kolkata-based doctor Paribaha Mukherjee from NRS Medical College was attacked by the relatives of a deceased patient.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had announced a nationwide protest on June 17 after a Kolkata-based doctor Paribaha Mukherjee from NRS Medical College was attacked by the relatives of a deceased patient. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: People visiting the out-patient departments in hospitals are likely to be affected across the state for 24 hours starting Monday.

This is due to a nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association demanding effective legalisation to protect the doctors while they are on duty.

The strike is from 6 am on Monday till 6 am on Tuesday.

While many hospitals have decided to shut their OPDs, emergency rooms will continue to function.

However, government hospitals will function as usual. In fact, all the government hospitals doctors will have to report to work on Monday.

Even doctors who have applied for leave will not be granted leave. Health Minister Shivanand S Patil on Sunday appealed to the staff and doctors of government hospitals to report to work.

Dr Girish P G, Director of Medical Education, said, “All the government hospitals are asked to function as usual. But private hospitals are taking up the protest. However, there will be nurses in the hospitals but the OPDs will remain shut, though emergency services will run as usual.”

Dr R Ravindra, president of Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association, said, “No new patient will be admitted on Monday. But the in-patients will be taken care of. There will be no protests as such. The doctors are just supporting the strike.”

An official from the Health and Family Welfare Department, said, “We will ensure that no services are affected. The OPDs are going to function normally.”

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had announced a nationwide protest on June 17 after a Kolkata-based doctor Paribaha Mukherjee from NRS Medical College was attacked by the relatives of a deceased patient. The relatives had got 200 goons to attack him, which left him with a grievous head injury.
Private hospitals have declared they are supporting the protest, and the faculty of Ramaiah Memorial Hospital - including the students, interns and postgraduate students - will hold a silent protest on New Bel Road.

TAGS
Karnataka strike Karnataka hospitals strike Private hospital strike Doctors strike

