Straws in the wind: IMA founder Mansoor Khan's CA faces the heat

By Express News Service

IMA taint pushes him to the corner

He was a flourishing Chartered Accountant and clients would wait for him for an appointment. His clientele included the who’s who of the world of business and what’s more, the ‘most prosperous,’ cherished his advice. Today all that is changed, he is hounded by the Enforcement Directorate, and the police who are eager to question him. The reason is that IMA founder Mansoor Khan, in the past, enlisted his services. On Sunday afternoon when normally everyone takes a leisurely siesta, the CA was at the ED office answering an unending barrage of questions.

Also See: Mansoor Khan - Mastermind behind IMA Jewels scam was a Shivajinagar boy with Hyderabad training

By the sweat of their brow

They say ‘great’ netas do not even tie their own shoe laces, their assistants do it for them. At the BJP’s Sunday protest march at about 11am, seeking to gherao CM’s home office Krishna, it was very hot outdoors. And as the BJP leaders marched chanting slogans against the state government, senior BJP leader Arvind Limbavali who was sweating profusely, just stretched out his hand and one of his uniformed assistants rushed to offer him a blue towel to mop his forehead and brow. And after he mopped his forehead, the uniformed assistant appeared again to collect it. But party state chief B S Yeddyurappa who was right beside him and who was also sweating, did not call an assistant, he just whipped out a kerchief from his trouser pocket and mopped his brow.

Waiting for the ‘smiling neta’

Many who were eagerly waiting for days to meet the ‘smiling neta,’ were left disappointed as Union Minister and former CM D V Sadananda Gowda, who was scheduled to inaugurate the Pradhan Mantri Janoushadi Centre, a government pharmacy outlet, in Bagalagunte, North Bangalore on Sunday, fell ‘ill’ and cancelled the programme. His supporters had a tough time telling everyone from late on Saturday night, not to come for the programme. The supporters are not giving up and the programme has been postponed to June 22 when they will be looking forward to seeing Sadananda Gowda inaugurate it. After all, in India, people still want their beloved netas to inaugurate everything.

Thunderous reply from ‘Guest legislator’

These days political wars are fought on social media. And Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah, who is also the legislator from Badami, is no exception. Recently BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa took the CLP leader to task saying that Badami was hardly witnessing development works under his leadership. Not one to take this lying down, Siddaramaiah replied in kind on Twitter on Saturday. In a series of tweets, he claimed that after he was elected from Badami, development works of D1,300 crore were in progress in the constituency. “I never compromise on the development works and will deliver on all the promises made to the people of Badami. The leaders of BJP should have proper knowledge before swinging their bat at me,” Siddaramaiah said. His reply was also to those netizens who refer to him as the ‘Guest legislator’ of Badami.