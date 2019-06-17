Home States Karnataka

Water, industries, top Narayanaswamy’s list

Drawing on his skills acquired as MLA and Social Welfare Minister, Narayanaswamy is busy meeting people, listening to their problems and trying to find a solution.

Published: 17th June 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: When neighbouring Davanagere and Tumakuru have grown at an enormous pace, why not Chitradurga, questions A Narayanaswamy, also known as Anekal Narayanaswamy. He is now going about setting this anomaly right.

Drawing on his skills acquired as MLA and Social Welfare Minister, Narayanaswamy is busy meeting people, listening to their problems and trying to find a solution. In his very first meeting, he took the officials of Upper Bhadra Project to task and directed them to ensure  speedy completion of canal work and release water to fill the tanks of Chitradurga and Tumakuru districts.

His priorities are clear: water, irrigation, education, transportation and setting up an industrial corridor across the district. The good rapport he enjoys with the state and central BJP leadership may help him get good projects to the district.

Narayanaswamy started his career in 1986 as a City Municipal Councillor of Anekal. He won the byelection to the state Assemby in 1997 from the constituency and has held on to his seat until he was defeated by Congress’ B Shivanna in 2013. He was defeated in 2018 again. After a brief political lull, Narayanaswamy has made a comeback in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections by defeating coalition candidate B N Chandrappa by a margin of 80,178 votes.

His main mission has been to bring clean water to the district through the Upper Bhadra Project before 2020. For years and years, fluoride pollution has ruined the groundwater in the district. The chemical causes people’s teeth to discolour. In a way,he is trying to bring the smiles of the people of the district back.

Another task which holds no less importance on his list of priorities is speeding up the works of the Tumakuru-Davanagere railway line. He wants a East-West Railway corridor set up in order to link Visakhapatnam and Krishnapatnam ports with the ports of Karwar, Malpe and Mangaluru. He wants
to make Chitradurga an educational hub. In order to give employment in the district a boost, Swamy wants to ensure that the work on the Industrial Corridor is completed on time. He will also apprise Union ministers of the project’s status.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Davanagere Tumakuru A Narayanaswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp