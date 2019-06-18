Home States Karnataka

3 killed after centring rods collapse at STP site in Bengaluru

Six injured; case of negligence against contractors

Published: 18th June 2019 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

Rescue operations under way after a scaffolding of an under-construction sewage treatment plant collapsed killing three, in Bengaluru on Monday | Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three workers were killed on the spot after centring iron rods of an under-construction gas production dome, which was for a sewage treatment plant, collapsed on Monday morning. The incident happened on Nagawara main road opposite Lumbini Gardens at around 11.15 am. Six injured workers were admitted in the intensive care unit of two private hospitals, and their condition is said to be stable. The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is constructing the sewage treatment plant with a capacity to treat 110 MLD of sewage.

The deceased have been identified as Praburam (26), civil engineer from Tamil Nadu, Krishna Yadav (25), worker from Davanagere, and Sumanthkar (37), supervisor from West Bengal. Fire officials, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams who rushed to the spot managed to rescue 23 labourers working there. But three of them could not be saved, including the site engineer.

The police officials said there was a deadline for the contractors to finish the Rs 360 crore project, expected to be completed by 2020. Thus the engineers were in a hurry and did not take proper safety measures at the site, they said.

BWSSB chairman Tushar Girinath said action will be taken against BWSSB officials too, Girinath added.
A senior police officer said the project was being carried out by Surat-based Enviro Control Associates India Pvt Ltd, a private contractor company, and a case of negligence causing death has been registered.
The company was on a ten-year contract given by the BWSSB. Based on a complaint by the injured workers, the police have registered an FIR and further investigations are on to verify how precisely the rods that were attached to each other came loose to come crashing down on the workers.

Seven officials, including BWSSB engineers, have been detained for questioning over the tragic incident.
There are 25 under-construction STPs at the 10-acre site and this dome was collecting the silt which would later be converted into gas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BWSSB STP Bangalore accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp