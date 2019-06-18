Home States Karnataka

IMA MD Mansoor Khan spotted in UAE? No, says SIT Chief

Meanwhile, the SIT has also about five days back written to the Ministry of Home and External Affairs to issue Red Corner Notice against him.

IMA Jewels owner and managing director Mohammed Mansoor Khan

BENGALURU: While the SIT has continued to investigate into the whereabouts of the Managing director of I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Mansoor Khan there were some media reports claiming he was spotted with his wives and children at Ras al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

However, speaking to TNIE The Special Investigation Team chief officer, Ravikante Gowda said, "there is no such information. We are still investigating. We know he has fled the country but there is no further information as yet,"

Meanwhile, the SIT has also about five days back written to the Ministry of Home and External Affairs to issue Red Corner Notice against him.

Once the permission is granted, the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) will issue RCN to all the countries and international airports seeking Mansoor's arrest.

