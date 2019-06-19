Home States Karnataka

Going through pain every day, says HDK amid BJP bid to 'bribe' MLA

Kumaraswamy alleged that one of his party MLAs was offered Rs 10 crore by the BJP.

Published: 19th June 2019 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHANNAPATNA (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that he cannot express the pain he goes through every day as he tries to run the government smoothly.

"I promise I will fulfil your expectations. I can't express the pain I am going through every day. I want to express it with you, but cannot. But I need to solve the pain of people of the state. I have the responsibility of running the government smoothly," Kumaraswamy said at an event here on Tuesday.

Kumaraswamy further alleged that one of his party MLAs was offered Rs 10 crore by the BJP.

"One of our MLAs called me after he got a call by a BJP leader. They offered him Rs 10 crore to leave JD(S) and join BJP. These attempts are being done continuously by BJP leaders. But by God's grace and your blessings this government is safe for another four years," he said.

READ HERE | Kumaraswamy expands cabinet, inducts two Independents to 'save' coalition government

On Wednesday, Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on said that there is "no threat" to the coalition government in Karnataka.

"There is absolutely no threat to the government in Karnataka, there is no problem. They (BJP) are trying desperately but they will not succeed," Siddaramaiah said in Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy Congress and JDS Karnataka Congress BJP
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp