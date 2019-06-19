Hundreds of Dalits embrace Buddhism in Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Hundreds of Dalits took out a rally against attack on youth from the community and embraced Buddhism stating that “there is no love, compassion and equality in Hinduism”.They took a pledge to join Buddhism as Buddhist monks Gjana Sheela and Bodiraksha read out Panchshil of Buddha, considered to be basic code of ethics to be a follower and practitioner of Buddha.

The crowd stood to exhibit unity and repeated Panchashil to continue on the path of enlightenment. While Bodiraksha prescribed 22 vows of Ambedkar to the gathering with a belief that it would liberate the converts from superstitions and wasteful and meaningful rituals.

The crowd pledged that they firmly believe in the dharma of Buddha. They said they “don’t want to remain Hindus where there is no equality, mutual trust and respect”. Activists of various progressive organisations congregated at Kebbekatte Shanimahathma temple in Veeranapura gate near Gundlupet and took out a procession to Gundlupet town raising slogans against the delay in action against the accused.