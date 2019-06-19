Home States Karnataka

Mansoor Khan: IMA Jewels chief or 'I'm a jewel thief?

In happier times, Khan was sought after by the rich and powerful, and shoppers spent hours in his famed gold store on Lady Curzon Road

Published: 19th June 2019 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 05:37 PM

IMA Jewels owner and managing director Mohammed Mansoor Khan (Photo | Video screengrab)

IMA Jewels owner and managing director Mohammed Mansoor Khan (Photo | Video screengrab)

By Express News Service

Gold, gold everywhere!

A picture of IMA chief Mansoor Khan, lording it over boxfuls of gold ornaments, no doubt worth crores of rupees, is doing the rounds. Of course, these were happier times when Khan was sought after by the rich and powerful, and shoppers spent hours in his famed gold store on Lady Curzon Road. Now, the shelves have been stripped clean of all the jewellery and only empty racks remain...

Even books published by IMA are pariah

More on the IMA scam, and how perspective changes everything.

Did you know that IMA had a publishing division as well? IMA books, which once enjoyed pride of place in people’s drawing room bookshelves, are slowly being removed and stacked up in the attic.

IMA had a formidable collection of religious and secular books, until the day the bubble burst and these books - like Goat of Charity by Mufti Muhammed Shuaibullah Khan Miftahi, Features of the Islamic Marriage, Investment in Joint Stock Companies, also by the same author - are disappearing off the shelves. No one, it seems, wants any negative connotations. 

TAGS
IMA Jewels scam IMA scam Mansoor Khan
