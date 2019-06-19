Protests over JSW deal over but slugfest continues

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even after BJP ended its three-day protest in Bengaluru over the government’s controversial land deal with JSW Group, it continued to engage politicians in an everyday slugfest. While Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday alleged that B S Yeddyurappa had received bribe from Jindal through a cheque, the latter lashed out at the CM for speaking against him and trying to show him in a poor light.

Former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashoka rushed into Yeddyurappa’s rescue and said the matter had been sorted out and the courts have exonerated him. On Monday, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje slammed Home Minister M B Patil calling him an “utter fool”, for saying that B S Yeddyurappa was the CM when the agreement with Jindal was made and for alleging that he was to blame for the JSW land deal controversy.

M B Patil hit back urging her to mind her language and pointed out that he too could use abuses but was not doing so, as he was responding to a woman. Meanwhile, two other ministers joined the argument. Former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa asked why Siddaramaiah was silent over the issue, after dancing and marching all the way to Ballari to save government land.

JDS president H Vishwanath also commented against Siddaramaiah. Earlier on Tuesday, sources said BJP was planning to launch a padayatra to Ballari to fight for the Jindal issue but Yeddyurappa shot down the idea saying there is no such plan.