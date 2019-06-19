Home States Karnataka

Protests over JSW deal over but slugfest continues

 Even after BJP ended its threeday protest in Bengaluru over the government’s controversial land deal with JSW Group, it continued to engage politicians in an everyday slugfest.

Published: 19th June 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even after BJP ended its three-day protest in Bengaluru over the government’s controversial land deal with JSW Group, it continued to engage politicians in an everyday slugfest. While Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday alleged that B S Yeddyurappa had received bribe from Jindal through a cheque, the latter lashed out at the CM for speaking against him and trying to show him in a poor light.

Former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashoka rushed into Yeddyurappa’s rescue and said the matter had been sorted out and the courts have exonerated him. On Monday, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje slammed Home Minister M B Patil calling him an “utter fool”, for saying that B S Yeddyurappa was the CM when the agreement with Jindal was made and for alleging that he was to blame for the JSW land deal controversy.

M B Patil hit back urging her to mind her language and pointed out that he too could use abuses but was not doing so, as he was responding to a woman. Meanwhile, two other ministers joined the argument. Former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa asked why Siddaramaiah was silent over the issue, after dancing and marching all the way to Ballari to save government land.

JDS president H Vishwanath also commented against Siddaramaiah. Earlier on Tuesday, sources said BJP was planning to launch a padayatra to Ballari to fight for the Jindal issue but Yeddyurappa shot down the idea saying there is no such plan.

JSW Group Karnataka BJP Yeddyurappa

