Karnataka

Congress needs you more than ever, leaders tell Rahul  

A host of Congress leaders from Karnataka made a beeline for AICC President Rahul Gandhi’s residence on Wednesday.

Published: 20th June 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 05:48 AM

Congress party members prepare seed balls of various plants to mark the birthday of their leader Rahul Gandhi at Cubbon Park on Wednesday| Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A host of Congress leaders from Karnataka made a beeline for AICC President Rahul Gandhi’s residence on Wednesday. Along with flower bouquets and wishes for his birthday, they once again urged him to continue as president of the Congress party. 

Leaders like Congress Legislative Party chief in Karnataka and AICC Working Committee member Siddaramaiah, Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar and lone party MP in the Lok Sabha DK Suresh were among the party leaders who descended on New Delhi to convey their wishes to Rahul Gandhi. 

The state leaders asked Rahul to withdraw his resignation, adding that the party needed him more than ever. The AICC’s decision to dissolve the state Congress committee came on the day key leaders were in New Delhi. A host of Congress leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, tweeted their wishes to Rahul.

Chief Minister HD 
Kumaraswamy and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda, too, expressed their wishes on social media. Congress held a host of activities to mark the AICC president’s birthday. Working president Eshwar Khandre participated in a state Mahila Congress initiative of making one lakh seed balls to mark the day.

