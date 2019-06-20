Dalits not allowed to use footwear in this Mysuru village

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Rattehalli village near Mysuru may be famous world over for the presence of the advanced uranium enrichment plant, a jewel in the crown for modern India, however, upper caste people in the village reportedly prevent Dalits from walking with their slippers.“While entering the village, Dalits are forbidden by members of upper caste from using chappals and have to walk barefoot,” said Puttulakshmi, Mysuru District Vigilance and Awareness Committee member.

According to her, caste discrimination is violently prominent and Dalits are forced to bow in front of people from upper castes and are not permitted at their restaurants as well as in hair saloons. The issue was raised at the Mysuru District Vigilance and Awareness Committee meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Shankar in the city on Sunday. The village in the past had made headlines after members of upper caste refused to buy their ration because the PDS shop licensee was a Dalit.

Following tensions and protests, the authorities gave nod to open one more ration shop in the village run by a person from the upper caste. According to Puttulakshmi, a Dalit who is the original licensee, is struggling to run the ration shop as only Dalit families which are a few in number buy from her shop.

Taking note of the issue, Abhiram said officials would pay a visit to the area and necessary action will be taken in this regard. At the meeting, Diwakar, another committee member raised the issue of the government school in Tippur, KR Nagar and Mysuru, where people from upper caste are not allowing a Dalit to be a part of the school’s mid-day meal committee.

“The principal of the school followed the roster system to appoint a Dalit in the committee. The upper caste people from the area opposed it and did not allow her to do it. They even got her transferred,” said Diwakar.