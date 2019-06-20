Monsoon brings worry as schools still have mud walls   

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

KARWAR: Many government primary schools in Uttara Kannada district still have mud walls which may be dangerous during rains. Despite many requests and reminders to the officials and ministers, no action has been taken and during every monsoon, fear grips parents and teachers. The district is one of the highest rainfall receiving areas in the country. During the monsoon, it receives about 4,000 mm rainfall along with heavy wind. Every monsoon season, trees fall down on houses and buildings and damage property. Even some rivers overflow where houses and buildings partially get submerged in river water.

Despite such problems, there are many primary and high schools that still have mud walls. These schools were constructed a few decades ago, and they are a great concern of parents and activists. The district has two educational districts -- Karwar education district and Sirsi education district. In Karwar, 181 schools and in Sirsi, 137 schools were constructed with mud walls. Altogether, a total 318 schools were constructed with mud walls which need attention of the government.

As many as 12,720 students and 424 teachers are a part of these schools. They are not happy with their school building which is old and pose a danger. They suggest an urgent survey school buildings to ensure the safety of children.

A school teacher said their school building was constructed of mud walls about 30 years ago. “It looks good, but if the walls become wet following heavy rain, it is dangerous for both students and teachers. If anything goes wrong, parents and others blame teachers only. We have informed the higher officials about the mud wall, but no action has been taken so far,” she said.