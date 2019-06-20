Writer, theatre personality DK Chowta passes away at 82

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Noted theatre personality, littérateur and art patron Darbe Krishnananda Chowta, popularly known as DK Chowta, passed away at a private hospital in the city on Wednesday afternoon after a prolonged heart illness. He was 82. He is survived by his daughter Prajna Chowta, fondly known as Elephant Doctor and son Sandeep Chowta who is a Bollywood music director.

His family said he had been admitted to Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research two weeks ago. On Wednesday morning, he complained of heart pain and was immediately rushed to the hospital where he breathed his last.

Chowta’s mortal remains were kept for public viewing at his residence at Basaveshwaranagar in the city and the last rites will be performed at Harishchandraghat, Sriramapura, at 8 am on Thursday. Born on June 1, 1938 into the Darbe family at Meeya Padavi in Kasargod, Chowta was introduced to the theatre by CG Krishnaswamy, a renowned name in the field.

Chowta was the working president of Ranga Niranthara, a theatre troupe and contributed to various other troupes including Samudaya. He was the president of CGK Rangotsava, a national theatre festival organised in 2018.

His creative contribution to Tulu and Kannada literature has been lauded by theatre groups. Condoling his death, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Krishna Byregowda lauded Chowta’s role as Chitra Kala Parishath secretary in popularising the organisation nationally.