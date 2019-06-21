Home States Karnataka

Aeronautical experts to help design India’s first indigenous aero engine

The workshop is to rekindle the interest in the youth towards designing an indigenous aero engine by seniors in the field, said T Mohana Rao, former Director of GTRE, DRDO.

Published: 21st June 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Aerospace experts including retired members of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), design and development manufacturers and aeronautical engineers will come together on one forum to design India’s first indigenous aero engine. In the ‘Need - Challenges - Preparedness’ workshop of the Indian Aero Gas Turbine Engines organised by Society of Advancement of Aerospace Propulsion (SAAP), 60 experts and delegates across the nation will meet on June 22 at the Aeronautical Society of India.

Dr Kota Harinarayana, better known as the ‘Father of India’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)’, former programme director, Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA); T Venkata Krishniah, Additional Director, Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE); Dr CG Krishnadas Nair, President, Society of Indian Aerospace Technologies and Industries (SIATI) and former HAL Chairman; and Prof  Dipankar Banerjee, former Chief Controller R&D (Aero), DRDO, will be among the speakers.

The workshop is to rekindle the interest in the youth towards designing an indigenous aero engine by seniors in the field, said T Mohana Rao, former Director of GTRE, DRDO. He called out to young engineers to break the existing monopolisation of the aero engine industry that is dominated by five countries. He said India was incurring a huge cost Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) of these engines which can only be done by the country that produces them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DRDO
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp