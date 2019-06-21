‘Loan waiver burden will be lighter’   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The much-discussed crop loan waiver in Karnataka may not cost the exchequer the estimated Rs 44,000 crore, after all. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday said that revised estimates made by banks for loans eligible for the waiver may prove to be lighter. But to know how much lighter, the state may have to wait for another two months.

Kumaraswamy was addressing the press after releasing a booklet listing the achievements of the Congress-JDS coalition government in the past year, when he spoke extensively about implementation of the crop loan waiver. Special emphasis was laid on how his government had been successful in almost completing implementation of the waiver within a year, but the government, according to the chief minister, will need two more months to compile the actual costs and size of the waiver.

Chief secretary Vijay Bhaskar, CM H D Kumaraswamy and DyCM Dr G Parameshwar release a handout on the achievements of the coalition government, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday | Express

“Despite attempts by the BJP, that continue even to this day, to topple our government and lure our MLAs, we have given good governance. We have introduced many welfare schemes without compromising on the existing schemes of the previous Congress government. We will continue it for the next four years too,” Kumaraswamy said. In a 60-page booklet highlighting its achievements, the coalition government listed out schemes, funds, project status of each department, including flagship programmes like Badavara Bandu, English medium instruction in government schools etc.

“My Grama Vastavya has been effective in the past and will be this time as well. It has already helped officials work diligently and solve people’s problems. It is not a gimmick,” Kumaraswamy said. Mocking the BJP state unit president BS Yeddyurappa, Kumaraswamy sought a report from him from his drought review. “He went to review the drought situation but has so far neither given a report, nor information to the state government, at least to point out which villages need help,” Kumaraswamy said.

Only part of cabinet at event

While newly inducted ministers V Nagesh and Shankar, who are yet to receive their portfolios, were the first to arrive at the venue, very few ministers took part in the book release programme. Deputy Chief Minister Parameshwara took the lead in introducing the achievements of the government, and Kumaraswamy followed suit. Barely ten ministers, including Jayamala, Priyank Kharge and VS Managuli were present. Seniors like DK Shivakumar, KJ George, HD Revanna and RV Deshpande were conspicuous by their absence.