Trouble in Karnataka coalition? Mid-term polls imminent, says Deve Gowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS supremo H D Devegowda may have just escalated tensions in the Congress-JDS coalition government by suggesting that mid-term polls may be imminent. Pointing to differences between leaders of alliance partners, the former Prime Minister said he had no idea how long the coalition would last.

"There is no doubt that this (midterm polls) will happen. I had assured support for full five years but the developments are there for everybody to see. People are aware enough to understand it. You (media) need not make them understand. People have seen enough elections in this country," HD Devegowda told reporters at his residence on Friday morning.

Deve Gowda added that leaders in the coalition seem to believe that the arrangement is hurting their party and think it should be called off.

"High command (Congress') should have first discussed with everybody and then approached us. But they came down suddenly. Why did they do it? Because Yeddyurappa had taken an oath and they didn't want BJP to form the government. They forced my son to become the CM," Devegowda added.

The JDS supremo's statement comes at a time when the chief minister is on a statewide tour for Grama Vastavya to connect with people and dispell the perception that his government is unstable.