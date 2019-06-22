At least now on, let there be total unity in coalition: JDS supremo Deve Gowda

Ramu Patil By

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda seems to be concerned about the lack of unity among top leaders of the coalition parties, and wants Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy to work like brothers so that the government runs smoothly.

“From the past year, unity has not been forged. At least now onwards, there should not be an iota of difference between leaders of the two parties (Congress and JDS),” Gowda told The New Indian Express on Friday.

“Siddaramaiah is like an elder brother and Kumaraswamy is like a younger brother. They should have proper understanding and I will not interfere in it.”

Excerpts from the interview:

Q: Today you spoke about mid-term polls...

A: (Without referring to mid-term polls) Formation of the coalition government with Congress was initiated by Madam Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Their emissaries, Ghulam Nabi Azad and others, came and personally discussed it with me. Finally, they forced it on us. They also promised to support the government for five years, full term. From the past year, unity has not been forged, but at least hereafter, let there be total unity. As chief minister, Siddaramaiah had started several programmes, and his only condition was that all his programmes should be continued.

Whatever Kumaraswamy declared, including farm loan waiver, was also accepted with a rider. All the programmes started by the previous government have been continued. Things are going well and everything is settled now, let the government run for four years without giving any scope for the BJP. Now you two (Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy) come to an understanding. There should not be any utterances by anyone. I will take care of my party, and as a senior leader, he (Siddaramaiah) has to take care of Congress.

Q: You met Rahul Gandhi recently, what was the discussion about?

A: I went to meet Rahul Gandhi with only one request -- to take back his resignation and tell him that we all are with him. The second issue I discussed with him was that from our quota, we had not filled two ministers’ slots. Kumaraswamy’s thinking is something else. My concern is one Muslim and one Scheduled Caste legislator should be made ministers. I am honest about it. However, because of circumstances in the Congress and on the suggestion of Siddaramaiah, two Independents were made ministers. I have no complaints against anyone.

At least from now, let there be total unity. Nobody should go to the press. My only request is Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy should work together without allowing even an iota of difference, From day one, BJP’s objective is to remove this government and they are struggling, struggling and struggling.... Operation Lotus is still on.

Q: What are your concerns?

A: My concern is to strengthen my party. In the local body elections, Congress was first, BJP second and I was in third place. Independents are equal to my strength. Why did they not contest from my symbol? They were scared that they may not be elected, some of our own friends told us. I told Kumaraswamy that all issues are over, you run the state and do your work, and I will build the party from the grassroots. It is Siddaramaiah’s responsibility to strengthen the Congress. At the same time, either in our speeches or discussions with party cadre, there should not be any iota of damage to the coalition government.

Q: Congress has formed a committee to analyse Lok Sabha election results. Will you also do that?

A: I was state president three times, but never constituted any committees when we lost elections.

Q: Is Congress more assertive after Lok Sabha elections?

A: I don’t want to comment about it. Naturally, they do it to strengthen their party, there is nothing wrong in it.

Q: You have already started party building work?

A: I have built this party from scratch. No one can stop my desire to build a strong regional party in the state. I have been in politics for 58 years! How can I sit quietly? My party is like my mother to me, and I will build it. Even after winning 104 seats, Yeddyurappa is working on building his party. In fact, leaders from both national parties are working on strengthening their parties, there’s nothing wrong.

I will build the regional party, but never harm the coalition government. Ours is a small party, but even after my death, this party must grow. I will prepare the ground for that. Some people say that after Deve Gowda, this party will sink. This party is surviving with the blessings of people, and will survive.

Q: Your party president Vishwanath has resigned. What’s the update on his resignation?

A: We will soon take a final decision on it.

Q: Kumaraswamy started his ‘village stay’ programme. What is your take on it?

A: It is better he does it in all 30 districts. I don’t call it ‘village stay’ as it starts from 10 am.

An attempt is made to resolve issues.