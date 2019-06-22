Heavy rains postpone Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy’s village stay at Kalaburagi

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The much-awaited Grama Vastavya programme of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy slated for Saturday at Heruru (B) village in Kalaburagi district has been postponed citing heavy rains.

Massive rain lashed Kalaburagi district all through the night of Friday continued till Saturday morning. However, the exact reason as to why the rains forced the state government to postpone the event is still unknown.

The district-in-charge minister and social welfare minister Priyanka Kharge held a presser at around 9 am to chart out the reasons for the same.

While some sources say that rain may have damaged the road leading to Heruru village, speculation is rife that after party supremo Deve Gowda stirred up a political plot, son Kumaraswamy is rushing back to Bengaluru for 'damage control'.

But nothing is crystal clear at this hour.

Kumaraswamy who is currently at Chandaraki village in Yadgir district will travel by road to Hyderabad and from there he would fly to Bengaluru.

There is also no clarity on as to when this programme will be rescheduled and are there any changes in village stay at Karegudda in Raichur district on June 26.