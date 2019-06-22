Home States Karnataka

Heavy rains postpone Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy’s village stay at Kalaburagi

 Massive rain lashed Kalaburagi district all through the night of Friday continued till Saturday mornin

Published: 22nd June 2019 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

HDK

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy at Government Higher Primary School in Chandraki village, Yadgir as part of his 'Village stay programme. (Photo | ANI/Twitter)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The much-awaited Grama Vastavya programme of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy slated for Saturday at Heruru (B) village in Kalaburagi district has been postponed citing heavy rains.

Massive rain lashed Kalaburagi district all through the night of Friday continued till Saturday morning. However, the exact reason as to why the rains forced the state government to postpone the event is still unknown. 

READ: JDS Supremo HD Deve Gowda's 'midterm poll' bomb is with reason

The district-in-charge minister and social welfare minister Priyanka Kharge held a presser at around 9 am to chart out the reasons for the same.

While some sources say that rain may have damaged the road leading to Heruru village, speculation is rife that after party supremo Deve Gowda stirred up a political plot, son Kumaraswamy is rushing back to Bengaluru for 'damage control'.

But nothing is crystal clear at this hour.

Kumaraswamy who is currently at Chandaraki village in Yadgir district will travel by road to Hyderabad and from there he would fly to Bengaluru. 

There is also no clarity on as to when this programme will be rescheduled and are there any changes in village stay at Karegudda in Raichur district on June 26.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Grama Vastavya programme H D Kumaraswamy Deve Gowda Kalaburagi
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp