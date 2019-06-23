Trupti Meals project: Bringing a new dawn into the dusk of their lives

K Rathna By

Express News Service

MYSURU: After her children deserted her 10 years ago, Vimala started earning a living as a sweeper in shops. There was a time when, struggling to meet her daily requirements, she even slept hungry for several days. Things are, however, different today. The 56-year-old resident of Srirampura now gets food at her doorstep every day, thanks to the Trupti Meals Project.

The story of Rajalakshmi, another destitute woman from Nazarbad, is little different. The 63-year-old, who earns Rs 1,500 per month by numbering bill books and Rs 600 as pension, says, “Earlier, I was getting rice under the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme. Now, I have stopped taking the ration or even cooking. We receive hot meals twice a day.” Over the last six months, Rajalakshmi has been able to save around Rs 500 every month, after paying Rs 1,000 as rent and using the rest of the money for other expenses.

Vimala and Rajalakshmi are among the 62 people, mostly senior citizens, who have benefited from the project, an initiative started by members of Hare Srinivasa Samithi. The organisation is involved in performing poojas in temple, and delivers food directly to the needy and underprivileged senior citizens. The beneficiaries live in various localities like Vidyaranyapuram, Srirampura, Kuvempunagar, Kumbar Koppalu, Siddarthanagar, Shivarampet, and parts of Nazarbad.

The samithi comprises around 80 trustees, and a team of five members identifies the genuine candidates and recommends their names to the committee. The food is prepared and delivered to them by a family that has been given the responsibility.

The food is packed in aluminum foil, and consists of rice, sambar, and ragi balls for lunch, and chapati, rava dosa, upma, rice bhath, and awalakki for dinner. Special dishes are prepared on festive occasions. Food is also customised according to the requirements of people suffering from health issues like blood pressure and diabetes.

“Inspired by our project, an imam from Kodekal taluk in Yadgir district has started a similar initiative,” M N Mohan Gupta, the secretary of the samithi, says. “Our goal is to reach more people and bring smiles on their faces,” he adds, citing a study conducted by them that showed that the loneliness of people, and how some of them were even sleeping hungry.

The initiative was started in November 2017 when Gundu Venkatesh, the organisation’s president, visited Arya Vysya Sangha in Malleswaram, which also distributes food to the needy. “That motivated me to launch the Trupti Meals Project,” he recalls. “We faced financial problems during the initial days, and motivated committee members to donate money on important personal occasions. In three months, we started receiving a good response,” Venkatesh said.

The project has given a lease of life to several persons, including G M Mamtha (49), who lost her husband two months back. “I and my husband were leading a happy life by earning our livelihood in the packaging industry. After he passed away following a cardiac arrest, my sister started supporting me by giving Rs 2,000 per month. The food I receive has helped me a lot, and I am preparing mentally to start a new life again,” says Mamtha, as she fights back tears.