For this Karnataka MLA his leather shoes came before rain woes of people

Mallikarjun Hiremath By

Express News Service

HUBBALI: There is a saying, good shoes take you good places. But Congress MLA Prasad Abbayya was in the wrong place with his good shoes!

Obsessed with his new leather pair of shoes he initially refused to go into a flooded street in Hubballi on Sunday during rain havoc inspection. After the locals provided him with a different pair of footwear the MLA agreed to walk into the flooded area.

The incident was reported at Aralikatti Oni near Mantur Road in Hubballi which was completely inundated with rain water. Rain lashed the city for more than three hours flooding several houses in the area. Following the damage the MLA decided to visit the area along with the local corporator and other leaders.

When Abbayya arrived, he realised that he cannot wear his shoes in the flood. His gunman was happy to help him and carried his shoes to the car. The locals provided a pair of shoes, wearing which he toured the area and met the victims.

One of the residents said that MLA was initially reluctant to enter the area. “But we forced the MLA to visit the houses which were flooded as the problem has been persisting for many years. It was nice of the MLA to visit the area and take note of the flood soon after the rain,” the resident said.

When contacted, Abbayya said that he never insisted on anyone to take his shoes away. “I said my shoes may get damaged and by then the locals provided me with a pair of shoes. In fact I tried to take away the shoes from the hands of locals but they refused and I went for the visit. I was more worried about the people stuck in flood waters than my shoes,” he said.