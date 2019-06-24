Home States Karnataka

For this Karnataka MLA his leather shoes came before rain woes of people

Obsessed with his new leather pair of shoes, Congress MLA Prasad Abbayya initially refused to go into a flooded street in Hubballi on Sunday during rain havoc inspection.

Published: 24th June 2019 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 02:00 AM   |  A+A-

MLA’s gunman carries the shoes in Hubballi on Sunday. (Photo | D Hemanth , EPS)

By Mallikarjun Hiremath
Express News Service

HUBBALI: There is a saying, good shoes take you good places. But Congress MLA Prasad Abbayya was in the wrong place with his good shoes!

Obsessed with his new leather pair of shoes he initially refused to go into a flooded street in Hubballi on Sunday during rain havoc inspection. After the locals provided him with a different pair of footwear the MLA agreed to walk into the flooded area.

The incident was reported at Aralikatti Oni near Mantur Road in Hubballi which was completely inundated with rain water. Rain lashed the city for more than three hours flooding several houses in the area. Following the damage the MLA decided to visit the area along with the local corporator and other leaders.

When Abbayya arrived, he realised that he cannot wear  his shoes in the flood. His gunman was happy to help him and carried his shoes to the car. The locals provided a pair of shoes, wearing which he toured the area and met the victims.

One of the residents said that MLA was initially reluctant to enter the area. “But we forced the MLA to visit the houses which were flooded as the problem has been persisting for many years. It was nice of the MLA to visit the area and take note of the flood soon after the rain,” the resident said.

When contacted, Abbayya said that he never insisted on anyone to take his shoes away. “I said my shoes may get damaged and by then the locals provided me with a pair of shoes. In fact I tried to take away the shoes from the hands of locals but they refused and I went for the visit. I was more worried about the people stuck in flood waters than my shoes,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka MLA Prasad Abbaya Leather shoes
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp