Home States Karnataka

MAHE ventures into new drug discovery, pharma researches

While the pharma industry is booming globally, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) started researching new drugs and repurposing old ones for more uses.

Published: 24th June 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Manipal Academy of Higher Education is researching ‘curing molecules’

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the pharma industry is booming globally, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) started researching new drugs and repurposing old ones for more uses.

“The recently installed bio-incubator on its flagship campus in Manipal in Udupi, in collaboration with the government of Karnataka will help researchers in the institute discover new molecules as drugs for existing diseases, or repurposing existing drugs for conditions where they are not used,” said MAHE vice-chancellor Dr  H Vinod Bhat, in an exclusive interview to The New Indian Express.

The inauguration of the incubator was put off due to the polls. However, the university has started researching ‘curing’ molecules.

Apart from the state government, the university will collaborate with a pharma company for the research.
First, they will generate a molecular structure on the computer using software that has been provided by the pharma company Schrödinger. Then, tests will take place in the government aided bio-incubator. The incubation will be done by start-ups.

While pharma students learn pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics in the pharmacy college in Manipal, drug discovery is more of research, he said. “This will bring in the culture of start-ups in this sector. It could be for medical devices, drug discovery or diagnostics,” said Dr Bhat. The government has partially funded the project by providing the college with equipment.

MoUs signed with international universities

After attaining the ‘Institute of Eminence’ tag, MAHE has ventured into strategic partnerships with universities abroad. In its latest venture, the college has signed an MoU with Université de Lille in France, which is the largest medical school in Europe, said MAHE vice-chancellor Dr H Vinod Bhat.

Another MoU was signed with the University of New Brunswick in Canada and is restricted to engineering and business management, said Dr Bhat. One of its major MOUs after the IOE tag is the six-year partnership with the University of New South Wales.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MAHE Manipal Academy
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp