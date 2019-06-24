Home States Karnataka

No possibility of mid-term polls in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah

The clamour had caused resentment within the ruling coalition, with alliance partner JD(S) leaders and Kumaraswamy not happy about it.

Published: 24th June 2019 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (File Photo |EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition coordination committee chief Siddaramaiah Monday ruled out any possibility of mid-term polls to the Karnataka assembly.

"No, there won't be any mid-term poll," he told reporters in Mysuru, days after former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda had sent alarm bells ringing in the Congress after he spoke of such a possibility.

In a sign of growing tensions in the coalition, Gowda last Friday said he has no doubt that there would be mid-term polls to the state assembly, but had backtracked later, saying he had spoken about urban local bodies election.

Gowda had also said he did not know how long the government, headed by his son H D Kumaraswamy, would continue and it was in the hands of the Congress.

READ| Siddaramaiah could be reason behind my suspension from Congress: Roshan Baig

Hitting out at state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa, Siddaramaiah said the former chief minister was"dreaming" about the collapse of the coalition government and him forming a ministry in the state.

"No one can respond to his (Yeddyurappa's) dreams (of forming government and becoming CM). He has been saying it forseveral times now. Whatever Yeddyurappa has said has notturned out to be true," he said.

Reacting to Siddaramaiah's comments in Bengaluru, Yeddyurappa said he was not dreaming of becoming chief minister as he has been in the post in the past.

"It is you (Siddaramaiah) who is dreaming about becoming chief minister once again and roaming, not me," he said, pointing at the clamour in Congress recently with some leaders seeking Siddaramaiah's return as chief minister again.

The clamour had caused resentment within the ruling coalition, with alliance partner JD(S) leaders and Kumaraswamy not happy about it.

Siddaramaiah and his supporters were forced to clarify that their demand was after the next assembly election.

Stating that the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) was dissolved to reorganize the party, Siddaramaiah, who is the Congress Legislature Party leader, said, "We will have new office bearers and it will be a mix of old, new, young and seniors.

" In a major move after the rout in the Lok Sabha polls, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Wednesday said it has decided to dissolve the KPCC, while retaining its president and working president.

Siddaramaiah, who is in Mysuru, held a series of meetings with party workers and supporters there.

According to sources, the meeting was to discuss about Congress' defeat in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah's home district and Chamarajanagara, where he enjoys considerable influence, as the Varuna assembly segment, currently represented by his son Yatindra, comes under it.

The discussion was also on strengthening his support base in the region, which has deteriorated after Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari assembly segment during the May 2018 polls and rout in the Lok Sabha polls, the sources added.

The Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) had to be content with one seat each in the Lok Sabha polls, which saw the Modi wave help the BJP bag 25 out of the total 28 seats in the state.

One seat was won by a BJP-backed Independent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Elections Siddaramaiah Congress-JD(S) coalition Deve Gowda
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp