SIT opens IMA lockers in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar for inspection

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After seizing gold, silver and diamond from IMA Jewels, the Special Investigation Team on Monday morning opened the lockers of IMA’s gold outlet in Shivajinagar for inspection. These lockers had ornaments and documents.

The police recovered a licensed .32 revolver and 50 bullets from a locker at the IMA head office on Monday. The SIT found that the revolver was a licensed one and has asked the Tilak Nagar police to cancel his weapon license.

“We are yet to ascertain if the seized ornaments are customers’ pledged gold or manufactured gold,” said Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police, SIT.

However, sources said that most of the customers gold which was in the locker was also liquidated by the owner of I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Mohammed Mansoor Khan before he escaped.

The police is now looking at how to bring him back from the country he has fled to. Sources said it is not as easy as thought so.

“It is very difficult to bring him from wherever he is now. If in India it’s easy but when the accused flees to countries like UAE. The police will have to charge sheet the case and there’s a lot of legal work which has to be done,” said a senior police officer.

While Blue corner notice will only tell the police as to where he is, this is an enquiry notice and is issued to locate, identify or obtain information on a person of interest in a criminal investigation.

Now, the state government has to seek a Red Corner notice against Mansoor from Interpol and it can’t be done at SIT level.

A senior official said, getting a red corner notice to bring him back is going to be tough and it cannot be done at SIT level. It’s beyond that and needs to be done at both state and central government levels.

“People think it’s like catching a thief and he can be brought in two days time. It doesn’t work like that. It’s too complicated and lots of paperwork to be done before this happens. We will need time,” said a senior investigating officer from SIT.

The difference between a Red Notice and a Blue Notice is that a Blue Notice can be issued prior to criminal charges being filed.

Red notices are concerned with persons who have been charged with or convicted of crimes, which means Mansoor now has to be charge sheeted, explained an advocate.