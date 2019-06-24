Home States Karnataka

SIT opens IMA lockers in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar for inspection

However, sources said that most of the customers gold which was in the locker was also liquidated by the owner of I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Mohammed Mansoor Khan before he escaped.

Published: 24th June 2019 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

IMA Jewels owner and managing director Mohammed Mansoor Khan (Photo | Video screengrab)

IMA Jewels owner and managing director Mohammed Mansoor Khan (Photo | Video screengrab)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After seizing gold, silver and diamond from IMA Jewels, the Special Investigation Team on Monday morning opened the lockers of IMA’s gold outlet in Shivajinagar for inspection. These lockers had ornaments and documents.

The police recovered a licensed .32 revolver and 50 bullets from a locker at the IMA head office on Monday. The SIT found that the revolver was a licensed one and has asked the Tilak Nagar police to cancel his weapon license.

“We are yet to ascertain if the seized ornaments are customers’ pledged gold or manufactured gold,” said Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police, SIT.

However, sources said that most of the customers gold which was in the locker was also liquidated by the owner of I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Mohammed Mansoor Khan before he escaped.

The police is now looking at how to bring him back from the country he has fled to. Sources said it is not as easy as thought so.

“It is very difficult to bring him from wherever he is now. If in India it’s easy but when the accused flees to countries like UAE. The police will have to charge sheet the case and there’s a lot of legal work which has to be done,” said a senior police officer.

While Blue corner notice will only tell the police as to where he is, this is an enquiry notice and is issued to locate, identify or obtain information on a person of interest in a criminal investigation.

ALSO READ | IMA chief Mansoor Khan offers to surrender in new video, names Congress and JDS biggies

Now, the state government has to seek a Red Corner notice against Mansoor from Interpol and it can’t be done at SIT level.

A senior official said, getting a red corner notice to bring him back is going to be tough and it cannot be done at SIT level. It’s beyond that and needs to be done at both state and central government levels.

“People think it’s like catching a thief and he can be brought in two days time. It doesn’t work like that. It’s too complicated and lots of paperwork to be done before this happens. We will need time,” said a senior investigating officer from SIT.

The difference between a Red Notice and a Blue Notice is that a Blue Notice can be issued prior to criminal charges being filed.  

Red notices are concerned with persons who have been charged with or convicted of crimes, which means Mansoor now has to be charge sheeted, explained an advocate. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
I Monetary Advisory IMA IMA scam Mohammed Mansoor Khan
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp