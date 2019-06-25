Badami’s Akka-Thangi regains lost grandeur

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

BAGALKOT: It was a pleasant surprise for residents of Badami on Sunday as Akka-Thangi (sisters) waterfall located atop Bhutanatha group of temples regained its splendour, owing to heavy rains that lashed the region recently.

Due to a long dry spell, tourists visiting the Chalukyan heritage site had not expected that they would get to see Akka-Thangi waterfalls in the fabulous state.

Mutturaj Bidarinmani (34), a resident of Badami told The New Indian Express, “We were surprised to find Akka-Thangi wearing a scintillating look. I never heard or read that there is a waterfall in Badami town.”

Assistant Director of Department of Information and Broadcasting and an archeological expert Manjunath Sullali said, “It is a seasonal waterfall that comes alive only when Badami experiences heavy rain. It completely depends on rain, as no river connects the falls. As this hill completely consists of rock, water flows down the hill that is about 70m in height. The Akka-Thangi fall was last full almost four years ago.”

The state government has now earmarked Rs 25 crore for the development of tourism in Badami.