PIL filed to curb loud music nuisance in public transport

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Tumakuru-based advocate moved the Karnataka High Court, filing a public interest litigation seeking direction to the state and Centre to regulate the nuisance created by passengers who play music and videos on smartphones.

Hearing the petition filed by L Ramesh Naik, a division bench issued notice to the respondents -- commissioner of Transport and Road Safety, government of Karnataka, and chairman, Railway Board, and asked them to file objections by July 31, 2019.

The petitioner said he has witnessed the sufferings of a large number of commuters who use BMTC, KSRTC and trains every day. Passengers who have little concern about co-passengers and the environment, play music from their smartphones and create a noise.

The petitioner wanted display boards put up in public transport buses and railway carriages.