‘Use Sharavathi water for Malnad region’

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Honorary president of the Sharavathi Nadi Ulisi Horata Federation and noted litterateur Na D’Souza said the time had come to save forests and rivers in the Malnad region.

Talking to reporters on Monday, Na D’Souza said, “The state government is planning to take Sharavathi waters to Bengaluru. This is an unscientific project. From the time of the construction of the Linganamakki reservoir, about 150 villages have submerged and 2,300 families have been displaced. About 15,000 villagers became ‘Sharavathi Evacuees’.”

“Interestingly, now the Revenue and Forest departments are fighting to claim ownership of the land that once belonged to these people. Furthermore, they are trying to take Sharavathi waters to Bengaluru, without quenching the thirst of the Sagar taluk where the reservoir exists. If the government wants to take the water, first let them address the water problems in the Sagar and Hosanagar taluks,” he staed.

The litterateur said with the construction of Linganamakki reservoir which was used to generate power, the rains in the entire catchment area and the Sagar taluk, dropped to 90 inches from 120 inches in a span of just four years.

Now, drought has crept in in Sagar taluk, he continued.“Sharavathi runs for just 130 km with five reservoirs to conserve water. Now, there is no space for fish to even lay eggs in the river. In such a scenario, the government is planning to take water to Bengaluru,” ridiculed D’Souza.

Speaking on the occasion, Harsha Kumar, office-bearer of Okkuta, said, “People of Malnad region have sacrificed their land and homes for construction of dams. First, energy produced in Sharavathi valley was taken to Bengaluru, now the government is eyeing our water. Is providing water for people of this region not the responsibility of the government?” he questioned.

Statistician Shankar Sharma said that according to scientists in Bengaluru’s IISc, Bengaluru and surrounding areas normally receive a total of 15 tmc of water during monsoon. “Why does the government not save this water and provide it to the city during their times of need?” he questioned.

#SaveSharavathi

Social media campaigning has started in both districts opposing the state government’s plan. The #SaveSharavathi posts on social media are being posted and the activists are calling people from Malnad region to oppose such unscientific plans which will destroy Western Ghats in the near future.