Home States Karnataka

‘Use Sharavathi water for Malnad region’

Litterateur Na D’Souza says state government’s plan to use Sharavathi waters for Bengaluru is unscientific

Published: 25th June 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

The state government is planning to use Sharavathi water for Bengaluru

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Honorary president of the Sharavathi Nadi Ulisi Horata Federation and noted litterateur Na D’Souza said the time had come to save forests and rivers in the Malnad region.

Talking to reporters on Monday, Na D’Souza said, “The state government is planning to take Sharavathi waters to Bengaluru. This is an unscientific project. From the time of the construction of the Linganamakki reservoir, about 150 villages have submerged and 2,300 families have been displaced. About 15,000 villagers became ‘Sharavathi Evacuees’.”

“Interestingly, now the Revenue and Forest departments are fighting to claim ownership of the land that once belonged to these people. Furthermore, they are trying to take Sharavathi waters to Bengaluru, without quenching the thirst of the Sagar taluk where the reservoir exists. If the government wants to take the water, first let them address the water problems in the Sagar and Hosanagar taluks,” he staed.
The litterateur said with the construction of Linganamakki reservoir which was used to generate power, the rains in the entire catchment area and the Sagar taluk, dropped to 90 inches from 120 inches in a span of just four years.

Now, drought has crept in in Sagar taluk, he continued.“Sharavathi runs for just 130 km with five reservoirs to conserve water. Now, there is no space for fish to even lay eggs in the river. In such a scenario, the government is planning to take water to Bengaluru,” ridiculed D’Souza.

Speaking on the occasion, Harsha Kumar, office-bearer of Okkuta, said, “People of Malnad region have sacrificed their land and homes for construction of dams. First, energy produced in Sharavathi valley was taken to Bengaluru, now the government is eyeing our water. Is providing water for people of this region not the responsibility of the government?” he questioned.

Statistician Shankar Sharma said that according to scientists in Bengaluru’s IISc, Bengaluru and surrounding areas normally receive a total of 15 tmc of water during monsoon. “Why does the government not save this water and provide it to the city during their times of need?” he questioned.

#SaveSharavathi
Social media campaigning has started in both districts opposing the state government’s plan. The #SaveSharavathi posts on social media are being posted and the activists are calling people from Malnad region to oppose such unscientific plans which will destroy Western Ghats in the near future.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharavathi water Malnad region
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp