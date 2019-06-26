Congress ignores, but Siddaramaiah remembers VP Singh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Why is a top Congress leader tweeting about late VP Singh, whom the Congress deliberately ignores? Siddaramaiah is the only major Congress leader to have tweeted and remembered VP Singh on his 88th birth anniversary. Analysts say that it is because Singh was a backward classes leader. Raja of Manda VP Singh was born on June 25, 1931.

Siddaramaiah greatly appreciates former CM Devaraj Urs, the great backward classes leader of the late 70s and VP Singh, who permanently changed the dynamics of politics through the Mandal Commission.

The former CM tweeted that Singh changed the political and social milieu and empowered the backward classes through Mandal Commission. However, Congress leaders, who owe loyalty to the Gandhi family, have not forgotten that Singh had caused embarrassment to then PM Rajiv Gandhi over the Bofors issue.

Political Analyst B S Murthy said V P Singh is the father of Mandal politics, his effort was to empower OBC along with SC/ST and minorities. Siddaramaiah followed the same mantra with AHINDA in Karnataka — both represent the same thought process in politics.