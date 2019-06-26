‘Is power project allowed near Ranganathittu?’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday asked the forest department officer concerned to submit an affidavit explaining whether mini hydel power project in Devaraya islands near Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary in Srirangapatna, is permissible in view of the eco-sensitive zone notification issued in 2017.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice HT Narendra Prasad issued this direction after hearing a PIL filed by Gopal Rao, resident of NR Mohalla and three others. The Deputy Conservator of Forests, Mysuru, granted a no objection certificate relying on the opinion of the principal chief conservator of Forests (Wildlife), but the state has obtained an expert opinion before extending the permission for the project till December 2019.

In their petition, Rao and others alleged that the plant’s work was affecting animals on the islands. The sanctuary is the main breeding ground for local and migratory birds. If any work endangers the islands, it will affect the flora and fauna too, they said. But the counsel of the power plant said the installation of the plant has been stopped. The hearing is adjourned to July 23.