Home States Karnataka

‘Is power project allowed near Ranganathittu?’

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H T Narendra Prasad issued this direction after hearing a PIL filed by Gopal Rao, resident of NR Mohalla and three others.

Published: 26th June 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday asked the forest department officer concerned to submit an affidavit explaining whether mini hydel power project in Devaraya islands near Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary in Srirangapatna, is permissible in view of the eco-sensitive zone notification issued in 2017.  

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice HT Narendra Prasad issued this direction after hearing a PIL filed by Gopal Rao, resident of NR Mohalla and three others. The Deputy Conservator of Forests, Mysuru, granted a no objection certificate relying on the opinion of the principal chief conservator of Forests (Wildlife), but the state has obtained an expert opinion before extending the permission for the project till December 2019.

In their petition, Rao and others alleged that the plant’s work was affecting animals on the islands. The sanctuary is the main breeding ground for local and migratory birds. If any work endangers the islands, it will affect the flora and fauna too, they said. But the counsel of the power plant said the installation of the plant has been stopped. The hearing is adjourned to July 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranganathittu Karnataka High Court power project
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp