High alert in Karnataka as terror suspect arrested

A suspected terrorist from Bangladesh was arrested by the NIA from Doddaballapura town.

Published: 27th June 2019 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka police

Image of Karnataka police used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

BENGALURU: A high alert has been sounded across Karnataka following the arrest of a suspected terrorist -- a Bangladeshi national -- by the NIA in the state's Doddaballapura town, officials said on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, Karnataka Home Minister MB Patil said the suspect is allegedly liked to a terror organisation.

Doddaballapura is around 600 km away from the state capital.

"I had a meeting with the CID officials and as a precautionary measure a high-alert has been sounded across Karnataka," the Minister said.

Refusing to speak on the recovery of two live-bombs allegedly thrown out by the suspected terrorist in Ramanagara town on Wednesday, he said: "Since it comes under the jurisdiction of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), I have nothing to say on the incident but only extend all co-operation."

 

