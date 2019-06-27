Karnataka postal department comes to rescue of scholarship students

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure that nearly 4.33 lakh pre-matric school students avail the scholarships earmarked for them, the state has sought the help of the Karnataka Postal Department. These beneficiaries have not been able to avail their funds as their bank accounts are not linked to their Aadhaar numbers.

The Social Welfare Department provides scholarship amounts ranging between Rs 850 and Rs 2,250 annually to about 44 lakh students from the SC/ST category and other minority communities studying in government and Unaided schools. “Since their Aadhaar numbers are not linked to their bank accounts, the Direct Beneficiary Transfer scheme is not possible for them,” said Post Master General of Bengaluru Region Colonel Aravind Verma.

The state has approached us to help out these students in the 6-15 year age group. “For the past one week, our staff have been visiting schools to help the children open postal accounts. A photocopy of their Aadhar cards and birth certificates are the only documents we require,” he said.

These student accounts are zero balance accounts. “In Bengaluru, we need to open accounts for 32,000 pre-matric. students. Right now, we have opened over 2,500 accounts in the last six days,” the PMG said. Among the schools that have been covered are ARP, Adugodi, Government Primary School, Ashok Nagar, Balika School in Shivaji Nagar and Government Primary School in Yelahanka,” the PMG added.

Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle Charles Lobo said, “This is our effort to harness the power of post office to initiate the younger generation into banking. This is a great collaboration with the Education Department, Institutions and Deputy Commissioners to open bank accounts. We are holding camps in schools as well as Post Offices to facilitate speedy opening.” Post Office Savings Bank accounts are being opened for students below 10 years and Indian Post Payments Bank accounts for those above 10, he added.