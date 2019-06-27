Home States Karnataka

Tejasvi Surya bats for bank jobs for Kannadigas

The MP urged that the Centre revert to the pre-2014 notification that mandates proficiency in the local language while recruiting for national and rural banks.

Published: 27th June 2019 06:03 AM

Tejasvi Surya

Tejasvi Surya (Photo| P Jawahar/ EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Given the outrage over irregularities in Institute of Bank Personnel Selection (IBPS) recruitment in Karnataka, debutante MP Tejasvi Surya raised the issue in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The MP urged that the Centre revert to the pre-2014 notification that mandates proficiency in the local language while recruiting for national and rural banks. The Centre’s decision to drop the mandatory language criteria has led to youth from the state losing out on opportunities. 

The Congress and JDS had converted the IPBS recruitment anomaly as an election issue during the LS polls, accusing the BJP-led government of depriving domicile candidates of jobs and making way for non-Karnataka candidates. Surya, in his letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, wrote, “Going by data related to the Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank in Dharwad, there were 324 vacancies for the post of Office Assistant (multipurpose) that were filled in 2017-18 through the CWE VI, out of which 235 candidates were not from Karnataka. This means about 72% of candidates are not proficient in Kannada, and could be unable to adequately address the needs of farmers,” his letter stated.

