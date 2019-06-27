Home States Karnataka

WWI track on Karnataka's century-old Alnavar-Ambewadi railway line set to reopen

To carry forest produce during the 1st World War, the metre gauge track was laid by Madras and Southern Mahratta Railway System in 1918 to link main line from Belagavi to Hubballi. 

Published: 27th June 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

The railway track at Ambewadi | Express

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

KARWAR: Efforts are on to restore the century-old Alnavar-Ambewadi railway service following a big push by activists and locals of Dandeli and Hubballi-Dharwad. If the railway ministry gives its nod, rail services will start in a month.

To carry forest products including timber during the First World War, the metre gauge track was laid by Madras and Southern Mahratta Railway System in 1918. It connected the main railway line from Belagavi to Hubballi. There were four stations -- Gogtewadi, Shingatgeri, Ambewadi and Dandeli.

In the beginning, it was used for goods train. Later, passenger trains were introduced. In 1994, railway services stopped at the time of broad gauge work and the Dandeli railway station shifted to Ambewadi railway station which is very close to Dandeli city. 

For the past two and a half decades, there has been no rail service between Alnavar and Dandeli.
Amrut Joshi, a travel writer, said, “If the railway service starts to Ambewadi, it will be helpful for upper Ghat taluks like Dandeli, Haliyal, Joida and some parts of Yellapur too. The people of Upper Ghat have no access to proper railway. This will also boost tourism. As of now, tourists have to come to Dandeli by road.” The Hubballi-Belagavi railway line passes through Alnavar in Dharwad district. If the service is expanded for a further 26 km till Ambewadi, thousands of people will benefit. 

R G Hegde, lecturer of a degree college in Dandeli, said that during the weekends more than 2,000 tourists visit Dandeli from Bengaluru and Mumbai by road. The railway line will help tourists and locals as they can easily reach Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi too. 

Revenue minister R V Deshpande has also shown a keen interest in restarting of the service. Recently he met Union railway minister Piyush Goyal and briefed him about the urgent requirement to start the railway services between Alnavar and Ambewadi. 

According to sources in South Western Railway, they are waiting for the safety certificate. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
First World War Railway track South Western Railway
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp