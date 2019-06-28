Home States Karnataka

Sumalatha meets water minister, seeks 2 tmcft

As I am always in support of the needs of both farmers and common man, I will also request Minor Irrigation Minister C S Puttaraju and Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar.

Published: 28th June 2019

By Express News Service

Actor-turned-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh has finally got into action mode to address the demands of farmers, who have been staging protest for the last five days demanding water for standing crops. Sumalatha has brought the issue to the notice of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also met Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on Thursday. Sumalatha who has posted a tweet on her official Twitter handle has stated that “I have exerted pressure on the minister to immediately order for the release of 2 tmcft of water.

As I am always in support of the needs of both farmers and common man, I will also request Minor Irrigation Minister C S Puttaraju and Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar. I am also in constant support of the farmers who have been staging protests demanding the release of water into the canals coming under KRS and Hemavathi dams.” However, her action has evoked mixed reactions, with one of the Twitter users venting his anguish against Sumalatha for not showing concern to meet the agitating farmers. He has also reminded Sumalatha of the support extended by farmers in the recent Lok Sabha elections, which has been now met with the nonchalant attitude. “If not Sumalatha, her son could have called on the farmers,” he has added.

Additional ladies bogie

Sumalatha who has submitted various memorandums to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, has also urged the latter for adding ‘special bogie for ladies’ who travel to work everyday from Mandya. She has been assured of prompt action, it is said.

