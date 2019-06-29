No harm in discussing electoral outcome: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bringing up BJP’s win in the state in the Lok Sabha elections, again, former CM Siddaramaiah tweeted saying that the electoral outcome continues to be ‘a baffling mystery’ and he sees no harm in discussing it. “There is nothing wrong in claiming credit for what we have done. BJP is dividing India like British East India company,” added Siddaramaiah.

On Wednesday CM HD Kumaraswamy lashed out villagers, during one of his village stays, saying, “You vote for Modi but come to us for work.” Siddaramaiah followed suit on Thursday, saying,” We give you rice, clothes, milk, school text books, school uniforms, water to the farmers, dig agricultural ponds and do so many welfare schemes, yet you voted BJP.”

Hitting out at Siddaramaiah on Friday, fellow Congressman and deputy chief minister Dr G Parameshwara, said, “Who knows whom you voted for?” Parameshwara’s statement hints at the growing disenchantment within the Congress.

KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao supported Siddaramaiah, saying “The Congress party had won just one seat. It is but natural to feel this way. Congress appears to be greatly affected with this outrage against the BJP for having won the people’s mandate ‘unexplainably’.