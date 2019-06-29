Six urban local bodies in Karnataka choose to implement Green Links project

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Six urban local bodies (ULBs) in Karnataka have expressed interest in developing sustainable transportation, pedestrian access and cycling infrastructure after Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) announced the Green Links project in the state

The project is aimed at sustainable transportation, pedestrian access and cycling infrastructure for urban local bodies leaving for Bengaluru urban and rural. The ULBs of Vijayapura, Ballari, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Raichur and Mangaluru have sent across proposals of stretches where green links can be implemented.

“Green Links is aimed at popularising walking and cycling as a viable means of transport. A 5-kilometre stretch will be developed to include footpaths, cycling tracks, street vending zones, streetlights, benches, and dustbins for non-motorised transport users. Trees will be planted in the landscape zones,” said an official from DULT.

The second phase of Green Links might include full pedestrianisation of the 5-kilometre stretch where vehicle usage will be restricted. Public plazas or squares may also be considered as part of the project for communities to congregate, as per an official document about the Green Link initiative. “DULT will give 50 per cent financial assistance, not exceeding Rs 5 crore per city. The urban local body will have to fund the rest. Rs 50 crore has been set aside totally from the state urban transport fund for 2018-2019 and 2019-2020,” the document reads.

“In some proposals, more than 5 km stretches have been sent. We will visit the selected stretches to validate and see if the green link can be feasible there. We will be focusing on commercial centres, tourist and other activity spots to implement the green link,” the official added.

DULT Commissioner V Ponnuraj said, “We will be conducting a meeting in the next 15 days or within a month with urban local bodies who have sent us proposals to see how we can take this forward.” There seems to be no deadline set so far for the project, which has been initiated in accordance with National Urban Transport Policy.