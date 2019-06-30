Bengaluru-Mysuru 10-lane road to be ready by 2020

By Express News Service

MYSURU: PWD Minister HD Revanna said the 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru road will be completed by December 2020.

“The state government has completed land acquisition from Nice Road to Nidugatta and 80% of land has been acquired between Nidugatta and Mysuru,” he said. Speaking to mediaperson here on Saturday, Revanna said contractors have assured to complete the work much in advance and efforts are being made to acquire required land soon.

He said Rs 80 crore will be spent on laying 17 km concrete road between Talabetta and MM Hills which includes construction of bridges. He said road to Mudukuthore temple atop the hill will be developed along with a park.