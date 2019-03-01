State govt gives nod for 12 new taluks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has given approval for the formation of 12 new taluks and has issued an order on Thursday.CM H D Kumaraswamy, in his budget speech, had announced that Harohalli, Chelur, Teradala and Kalasa will be made taluks. The government, however, has given in-principal approval for 12 new taluks, stating that there is a need for restructuring taluks for effective administration. Approval has also been granted to the Revenue Department to open new taluk offices while other departments will open their taluk-level offices after approval from the finance department.

New taluks

1. Harohalli in Ramanagara dist

2. Cheluru in Chikkaballapur

3. Teradala in Bagalkot

4. Kalasa in Chikkamagaluru

5. Ponnampet and Kushalnagar in Kodagu

6. Alamela in Vijayapura

7. Mulki and Ullal in DK

8. Saligrama in Mysuru

9. Shantigrama in Hassan

10. Yaragatti in Belagavi