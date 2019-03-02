HDK: Celebrating air strikes can lead to communal strife

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has drawn flak for his comments where he allegedly said that celebrating India’s air strikes in Pakistan could lead to communal discord in the country. He was slammed on social media after a 29-second clip of his speech went viral on Friday.

The CM is heard saying, “(The Centre is claiming) to have killed Pakistani terrorists by conducting air strikes. But, by distributing sweets on the streets and unfurling the victory flag here, an atmosphere of animosity is being created between two communities, the air strike is being used to create conflict and sacrifice many innocent people to fulfil your (BJP’s) selfish motives.”The CMO said his speech was twisted to mislead people.

The video, wherein Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is heard accusing the Centre of misusing Pulwama and the subsequent Balakot air strike, went viral on Friday after several Twitter users lent their own interpretation to his remarks. One user Vilas Nayak (@vilas_nayak) sharing the clip, tagged CM’s Twitter handle and said that the CM had meant that there will be conflict between two communities in the state if the deaths of terrorists are celebrated.

The user went on to question, “Does that mean that Indian Muslims will be hurt when terrorists are killed, Kumaranna?” Another Twitter user, raghu (@namo_raghav) tweeted, “Anything for vote bank. If being a patriot/Nationalism is a crime according to Kumaranna. Then we are hyper nationalists. Jai Hind.”

User Accidental Bhakt (@vickky48) wrote, “Am I not entitled to celebrate a proud moment of victory of my country’s win over Pakistan? I celebrated the same with my Muslim friends too. You are distancing Indian Muslims away from the mainstream. Every Muslim living here is an Indian first” he wrote.

However, later in the evening, the Chief Minister’s office said, “The CM’s speech in Arasikere has been edited and twisted to mislead people. They are champions in doing it. The BJP leaders are taking credit for the air strikes as if they themselves went in fighter jets and bombed the terror camps (in Pakistan). We have full respect for our brave soldiers and we do not want to politicise it (air strikes).”

It may be recalled that BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa faced criticism just a couple of days ago after he said that the air strike on terror camps in Pakistan will help the party win over 22 LS seats in Karnataka.