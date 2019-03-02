Meet Parichaya, the first transgender staffer in Karnataka assembly

Ashwini M Sripad By

BENGALURU: There was a time when Parichaya would hang out around Vidhana Soudha and take selfies with the state’s symbol of power as the backdrop. “I had never thought that one day I would be working there,’’ said the 28-year-old transgender who made a new beginning on Friday as an employee of the Department of Women and Child Development.

Hailing from Mysuru, Parichaya was born to Alamelamma, a vegetable vendor, and Mahadev, who works as a security guard. “When I was a 13-year-old boy, I realised something was not right, but could not do much. When I was 17, while doing my PU II course, I ran away from home with a few rupees in my pocket. The passenger train ticket cost `21 those days and I landed in Bengaluru. I did not know what to do and I called random phone numbers mentioned on bills near Majestic, but failed to get a job. Finally, there was a job at an orphanage where I had to collect funds. They would give me food and accommodation at their orphanage in Malleswaram. I stayed there for two years,’’ she recalls.

Parichaya came in contact with Samara, an NGO that works for transgenders. “It was then that I decided to join Samara. Until I came to Samara, I was hesitating to reveal my feelings and finally, when I was 19, I underwent sex change operation. After this, I was into sex work and also begging,’’ she said.

Parichaya was staying with her fellow-mates at Kengeri. “I used to earn close to Rs 30,000 per month, but I was not happy within. People would look down on us and I used to feel very hurt,’’ she said. She then started looking for a mainstream job. But on knowing that she was transgender, people would refuse to give her a job.

“I even went to Karnataka State Women Development Corporation office in Jayanagar where I met the chairperson Vasundhara. She was the one who took me to Women and Child Welfare Department Minister Jayamala. She offered me a Group D job at her office and I was so happy,’’ she said.

From Friday, Parichaya started working as a contract employee and her salary is about Rs 10,000 per month.

Parichaya, whose working hours are between 10 am and 6 pm, travels from Hebbal where she stays with her friend Rakshitha, another transgender who works at a petrol bunk. She was asked to learn typing and she has started learning using the computer.

“After I left home, I have never returned, although I am in touch with my parents. My mother is now happy. She had heard about my new identity, but now I have made her proud by getting a job at Vidhana Soudha,’’ she said.

“I was earning thrice what I am earning now, but I was was not happy. Now, I. I can live with dignity. On the first day at work on Friday, colleagues spoke to me and treated me like one among them. Today is the day I shall never forget in my life,” she added.