Meet Parichaya, the first transgender staffer in Karnataka assembly

From Friday, Parichaya started working as a contract employee and her salary is about Rs 10,000 per month.

Parichaya on the first day at work at Vidhana Soudha on Friday.

Parichaya on the first day at work at Vidhana Soudha on Friday. (Vinod Kumar T | EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There was a time when Parichaya would hang out around Vidhana Soudha and take selfies with the state’s symbol of power as the backdrop. “I had never thought that one day I would be working there,’’ said the 28-year-old transgender who made a new beginning on Friday as an employee of the Department of Women and Child Development.

Hailing from Mysuru, Parichaya was born to Alamelamma, a vegetable vendor, and Mahadev, who works as a security guard. “When I was a 13-year-old boy, I realised something was not right, but could not do much. When I was 17, while doing my PU II course, I ran away from home with a few rupees in my pocket. The passenger train ticket cost `21 those days and I landed in Bengaluru. I did not know what to do and I called random phone numbers mentioned on bills near Majestic, but failed to get a job. Finally, there was a job at an orphanage where I had to collect funds. They would give me food and accommodation at their orphanage in Malleswaram. I stayed there for two years,’’ she recalls.

Parichaya came in contact with Samara, an NGO that works for transgenders. “It was then that I decided to join Samara. Until I came to Samara, I was hesitating to reveal my feelings and finally, when I was 19, I underwent sex change operation. After this, I was into sex work and also begging,’’ she said. 

Parichaya was staying with her fellow-mates at Kengeri. “I used to earn close to Rs 30,000 per month, but I was not happy within. People would look down on us and I used to feel very hurt,’’ she said. She then started looking for a mainstream job. But on knowing that she was transgender, people would refuse to give her a job.

“I even went to Karnataka State Women Development Corporation office in Jayanagar where I met the chairperson Vasundhara. She was the one who took me to Women and Child Welfare Department Minister Jayamala. She offered me a Group D job at her office and I was so happy,’’ she said. 

Parichaya, whose working hours are between 10 am and 6 pm, travels from Hebbal where she stays with her friend Rakshitha, another transgender who works at a petrol bunk. She was asked to learn typing and she has started learning using the computer.

“After I left home, I have never returned, although I am in touch with my parents. My mother is now happy. She had heard about my new identity, but now I have made her proud by getting a job at Vidhana Soudha,’’ she said.

“I was earning thrice what I am earning now, but I was was not happy. Now, I. I can live with dignity. On the first day at work on Friday, colleagues spoke to me and treated me like one among them. Today is the day I shall never forget in my life,” she added.

