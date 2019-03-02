My statement was misunderstood, not an iota of politics in it: B S Yeddyurappa

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP state president and party poster boy B S Yeddyurappa has never had it so tough. In just a month, Yeddyurappa has landed in serious trouble twice -- first with the ‘Audiogate’ scandal, and then his statement on India’s strike on Pakistan, “The recent incident of armed forces attacking Pakistan has turned the tide in NaMo’s favour... It will help the BJP win 22 seats in Karnataka.’’

It drew sharp criticism from the Congress, JD(S) and his own party, forcing Yeddyurappa to tweet that his statement had been misinterpreted. He defended himself stoutly in an interview with TNIE.

You said that your statement was twisted. Can you specify what was misinterpreted?

My statement was read out of context, and distorted intentionally to politicize it. I have been saying that PM Narendra Modi’s dynamic leadership and good work will win the party more than 22 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. On that day too, I said, “Euelladara parinamavagi BJP rajyadalli 22ku hecchu stanagallannu gelluttade (with developments in the country in the last four and half years, BJP will win more than 22 seats)”. I meant that BJP’s and Modi’s public rating has gone up. It was a statement by a politician, with not an iota of politics in it.

Your statement drew strong reactions from your own party members, like General VK Singh, and from Congress and JD(S). Which were the most painful?

I have seen many ups and downs in politics and tolerated all kinds of odd situations and statements. Nobody has understood my statement.

BJP is looking at you as a liability for the second time in a month. Does it bother you?

This question itself is based on hearsay. Truth is, all my party workers and leaders are solidly behind me. BJP is a disciplined party and I have remained an asset for the party.

Have you lost any potential vote share for the party?

Who said this? Our vote share is intact, and in fact, it has increased. People are looking at Modi as a statesman and great leader, and want him to return to power.

BJP voters are loyal to the party even during the greatest reverses. Will they be loyal now?

During the assembly elections, the media and political pundits speculated that the BJP would win just 80 to 85 seats. Despite the misinformation campaign by the Congress, the party won 104 seats. Though the JD(S) and Congress are speaking about fighting the elections unitedly, we are not bothered. I have already started touring the state.

Is the opposition making a mountain out of a molehill?

Even a molehill does not exist. But it will not work. They are conspiring against me but the people of Karnataka understand their machinations.

