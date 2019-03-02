Sumalatha kicks off Mandya tour, meets fans and Congress leaders

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Politics and love are different, no one can snatch away the love shown to my husband Ambareesh, said actor Sumalatha.“We couldn’t imagine life without Ambareesh, but the love and compassion shown by the people of Mandya has helped the family recover,” she said, after inaugurating a bust made in remembrance of Ambareesh in Dodda Arasinakere here on Friday. She wanted them to show the same love and affection to her son Abhishek too. Recalling that Ambareesh was not after publicity, she said he had no enemies in politics and was loved by everyone, across party lines.

She also clarified that she initially had no plans of entering politics, but that Ambareesh’s fans and well-wishers were forcing her to contest elections. She reiterated that she would contest only from Mandya, and had informed this to Congress leaders.

Seeking the people’s blessings for his movie Amarnath, to be released soon, Abhishek said that he would always live with the people. Kicking off a tour of Mandya district at KR Pet to get a feel of the pulse of the people, and also interact with local Congress leaders, Sumalatha visited Someshwara and Shambulingeshwara temple in the taluk.

Veteran actor Doddanna said that the time has come for the people of Mandya to rise above the party to show their gratitude to Ambareesh by supporting Sumalatha in the forthcoming LS election. Chandrashekar said the Congress should retain Mandya in the seat-sharing equation, and field Sumalatha to revive the party.