Assistant Professor made to kneel, say sorry for ‘anti-national’ post

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: An Assistant Professor at Dr P G Halakatti College of Engineering and Technology here, run by BLDEA Institute, was forced to kneel down and apologise to protesters on Saturday for sharing a post on social media against the BJP and defending Pakistan PM.

Sandeep Wathar, Assistant Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, in his Facebook post on Friday evening, had lashed out at the BJP government at the Centre and its supporters for creating a war-like atmosphere in the country. 

DySP asked to submit report

Professor Sandeep 

HeE also said that if war breaks out between the two countries, “You (BJP) will be responsible for the loss of millionsof lives” and even used abusive words. He shared the post along with another post with a statement quoting Imran Khan, which read as “war-like tension is escalating between India and Pakistan and peace is the only solution to end this.”

On Saturday, a group of people, said to be members of ABVP, staged a protest on the college premises demanding an apology from Sandeep. They also condemned his FB post and termed it ‘anti-national’.
In a video that has gone viral, Sandeep is seen being made to kneel down and apologise. He can be heard saying, “I won’t repeat it in future, forgive me for my Facebook post.” The protesters also got him to delete his Facebook post and demanded that the institution initiate action against him.

Speaking to TNIE, Mahantesh Biradar of BLDEA 
Institutions said, “We have requested the Superintendent of Police to submit a report on the incident. Action will be initiated based on the police report, and until then no action will be taken against Sandeep.”
Reacting to the incident, Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam said, “We asked the protesters to lodge a complaint, but no one came forward. I have directed the Deputy SP to investigate the incident and submit a report.”

