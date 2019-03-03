Home States Karnataka

Sumalatha confident of being Mandya Cong candidate 

Veteran actress Sumalatha said she is confident of becoming Congress candidate from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. 

Published: 03rd March 2019 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 06:55 AM

Sumalatha Ambareesh seeks the blessings of seer Shivarathri Deshikendra in Mysuru on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Veteran actress Sumalatha said she is confident of becoming Congress candidate from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. Speaking after seeking blessings of JSS seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami at Suttur on Saturday, she said the Congress will get Mandya Lok Sabha constituency.

When asked whether she will contest even if the JD(S) does not give up the seat to the Congress, Sumalatha said she will take a call then. She said her visit to Suttur and the blessings of the seer have given her energy and peace.She also showed her son Abhishek’s Kannada movie teaser to the seer and sought his blessings.

She along with her supporters left for KR Nagar later to call on Congress leaders and Ambareesh fans as it falls under Mandya Lok Sabha constituency.Film producer Rockline Venkatesh took expection to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s remark against Ambareesh. He said they are not against Kumaraswamy or Nikhil contesting from Mandya as it is up to to people to pick their leader. 

