INTERVIEW | Anyone can contest in a democracy: Nikhil Gowda on Sumalatha’s candidature

The actor, who is at the centre stage of Mandya politics, shared his views on local politics, rival candidates, his relations with family members and a lot more...

Published: 04th March 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy with his son Nikhil Gowda

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy with his son Nikhil Gowda (File Photo | EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BANGALORE: Actor Nikhil Kumaraswamy is all set to take the plunge into electoral politics. On Sunday, both his father HD Kumaraswamy and grandfather HD Deve Gowda hinted that Nikhil will be the JD(S) candidate from Mandya for the Lok Sabha polls. The actor, who is at the centre stage of Mandya politics, shared his views on local politics, rival candidates, his relations with family members and a lot more. Excerpts:

What are the chances of your win?

There are several factors in favour of JD(S). All eight assembly segments have our party MLAs. Since we are in a coalition government, there is additional Congress support for my candidature. My father’s connect with the people of Mandya is also good.

Sumalatha Ambareesh has already started campaigning in Mandya. Your views.

Anyone can contest in a democracy. In India, everyone has a right to contest, and I will not dissuade her.

Do you think Sumalatha will get sympathy votes?

People of Mandya are emotional. But there are several factors that will go in my favour.

How do you feel when someone criticizes your father?

In politics, one can have many enemies. A politician can be criticised despite doing a good job. I don’t focus on such negative remarks. I only concentrate on what I need to do.

One thing each that you have learnt from your father and your grandfather...

My grandfather is someone who never gives up; he is a fighter. From my father, I learnt to mix with the common man.
   
Do you get to spend time with them?

With dad, yes. With granddad, there is a great connect. Family is very important and they make sure that we spend time together.

What if you win?

I have plans for the youth of Mandya. Unemployment is a serious issue, and that needs to be tackled first. The state government has allocated Rs 9,000 crore in the budget for Mandya’s development. I also want to focus on education. Developing government schools here will be my priority.

Do you have any special strategies in mind?

Yes, we do have strategies to reach out to the local people. I cannot discuss them before the media at this juncture.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy Lok sabha polls 2019 JD(S) Karnataka politics General Elections 2019 Congress-JD(S) alliance Sumalatha Ambareesh Mandya Nikhil Gowda

